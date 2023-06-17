Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on June 14 after the US central bank paused its aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes despite “elevated” inflation, while indicating a sharp increase could be needed before the end of the year. Photo: AFP
Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on June 14 after the US central bank paused its aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes despite “elevated” inflation, while indicating a sharp increase could be needed before the end of the year. Photo: AFP