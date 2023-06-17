Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on June 14 after the US central bank paused its aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes despite “elevated” inflation, while indicating a sharp increase could be needed before the end of the year. Photo: AFP
Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on June 14 after the US central bank paused its aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes despite “elevated” inflation, while indicating a sharp increase could be needed before the end of the year. Photo: AFP
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Anthony Rowley

As stock markets in the US, Japan and Europe climb, are happy days here again?

  • Given the state of the global economy, the recent bull runs are merely a result of investment institutions, like pension funds, having nowhere else to park their money
  • This is a structural problem and there are worthier causes that needed funding. The stock market has no right to celebrate

Anthony Rowley
Anthony Rowley

Updated: 9:30pm, 17 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on June 14 after the US central bank paused its aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes despite “elevated” inflation, while indicating a sharp increase could be needed before the end of the year. Photo: AFP
Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on June 14 after the US central bank paused its aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes despite “elevated” inflation, while indicating a sharp increase could be needed before the end of the year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE