German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during their meeting in Berlin on June 20. Li chose Germany as the first stop of his inaugural overseas trip as premier. Photo: Bloomberg
Opinion
Opinion
Thomas O. Falk
Germany’s national security strategy is not a paradigm shift on China
Taken at face value, the strategy offers a welcome dose of reality, but the lack of specificity and the repetition of mantras suggests it heralds little change
Instead, Germany appears content to continue the Sino-German status quo while trying to appease the US with harsh criticism of China