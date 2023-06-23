Union representatives protest against the plan to import labour outside the government headquarters in Admiralty on June 20. The business community has largely welcomed the government’s plan to import workers to ease staffing shortages, but labour unions have condemned the proposal. Photo: Elson Li.
John Hanzhang Ye
Opinion

Focus on Hong Kong’s working conditions, not number of workers, to fix labour shortage

  • The government is going all out to deal with the shortage of workers in various sectors, but opposition from unions suggests the need for caution
  • Rather that focusing on the number of available workers, it would be more effective to improve working conditions to make people more eager to come to the city for work

Updated: 6:15am, 23 Jun, 2023

