A US Drug Enforcement Administration chemist checks confiscated pills containing fentanyl at a laboratory in New York. Future discussions among Chinese and Americans concerned about the state of relations should make opioids – fentanyl in particular – a focus. Photo: AFP
Zha Daojiong
Opinion

Opinion

No reason US and China can’t renew cooperation in health sciences and combating opioid misuse

  • China’s vast population makes it a rich source of medicinal and medical data for researchers and developers in the US
  • Meanwhile, knowledge gained about America’s challenges on opioid regulation and treatment can be valuable for Chinese public health authorities

Updated: 1:00am, 26 Jun, 2023

