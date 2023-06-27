Members of the Wagner group stand on the balcony of the circus building in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24. Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the mercenary group, had ordered his troops to march on Moscow but abruptly reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile and sounded the retreat on June 25. Photo: AFP
