Members of the Wagner group stand on the balcony of the circus building in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24. Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the mercenary group, had ordered his troops to march on Moscow but abruptly reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile and sounded the retreat on June 25. Photo: AFP
Members of the Wagner group stand on the balcony of the circus building in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24. Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the mercenary group, had ordered his troops to march on Moscow but abruptly reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile and sounded the retreat on June 25. Photo: AFP
Andrew Hammond
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Hammond

Wagner mutiny highlights Putin’s weakness, but outcome of Ukraine war remains unpredictable

  • If Putin remains in power and the Russian war effort continues apace, a war of attrition looks likely, although there is a slim but significant window of opportunity for peace talks as casualties rise
  • However, the worst-case scenario of further escalation of violence has not been closed off

Andrew Hammond
Andrew Hammond

Updated: 4:00am, 27 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the Wagner group stand on the balcony of the circus building in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24. Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the mercenary group, had ordered his troops to march on Moscow but abruptly reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile and sounded the retreat on June 25. Photo: AFP
Members of the Wagner group stand on the balcony of the circus building in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24. Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the mercenary group, had ordered his troops to march on Moscow but abruptly reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile and sounded the retreat on June 25. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE