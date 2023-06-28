Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Wang Huiyao
Opinion

Opinion

Wang Huiyao

Rocky US-China relationship could benefit from couples therapy strategies

  • Antony Blinken’s successful visit to Beijing has opened a window of opportunity to establish a more constructive and harmonious US-China relationship
  • Four principles from relationship therapy could be adapted to geopolitics and help the two sides forge stronger, more stable ties

Wang Huiyao
Wang Huiyao

Updated: 8:30am, 28 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE