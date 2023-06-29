US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (fourth left) attends a meeting with President Xi Jinping (right) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 19. Xi hosted Blinken for a 35-minute dialogue, capping two days of high-level talks by the US secretary of state with Chinese officials. Photo: AFP
Stephen Roach
Opinion

US-China conflict resolution needs more than a latter-day Nixon going to Beijing

  • The meagre results and political context around Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing showed the shortcomings of a personalised approach to diplomacy
  • Shifting to a more institutionalised model of engagement would take conflict resolution out of the hands of highly sensitive, politically constrained leaders

Updated: 3:00am, 29 Jun, 2023

