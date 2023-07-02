What was once just a possibility, then a likelihood, that the global economy would suffer a hard landing, has now become a virtual certainty. It is a grim inevitability, and the same goes for a looming debacle in leading stock markets. How could it be otherwise in a world that is at war with itself as much as with a common enemy, where rival camps are battling with each other and where there is no common agenda for tackling myriad problems? It is as if a suicidal pilot has locked himself in an aircraft cabin before initiating a fatal dive and no one else can gain access to the controls, even assuming they have the competence to avert a disastrous plunge to earth. The figurative pilot in this case is a number of people – political leaders who put personal and national agendas ahead of the global good, central bankers who elevate fighting inflation above economic stability and others who cannot or will not see that the global economy is stalling. What happens after the hard landing or crash? There are no emergency services on hand to lend aid and minimise damage. Monetary firefighters are too busy dousing inflation while fiscal rescuers have already shot their bolt. Political leaders, meanwhile, appear deaf to the cries of the economy. In the US, President Joe Biden is pushing towards confrontation with Russia and China. In Russia itself, President Vladimir Putin is indulging in brinkmanship. This is very scary and there is a tangible sense of angst permeating the international community, not least in financial markets. If it is not exactly the case that the world has gone mad, then it does feel as though lunatics have taken charge of the asylum. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), for example, has urged further interest rate hikes, without waiting to gauge the full impact of those already implemented. Yes, inflation is dangerous but the world is already on fire with other threats, beginning with global warming. International Monetary Fund deputy managing director Gita Gopinath has suggested that investors may be too optimistic on the speed and cost of taming inflation, and she is right. Financial markets are so short-term oriented nowadays that they seem unable to see beyond daily movements in price indices. US-China conflict resolution needs more than a latter-day Nixon going to Beijing But this is no reason for central banks to attack inflation with a vigour that threatens to destroy not only the enemy – price rises – but also the global economy in the process. Central bankers are eager to atone for their past sins. As Gopinath has suggested, they may need to “sacrifice” some of their inflation-fighting ambitions to stave off systemic threats to financial institutions. They erred badly (albeit with good intentions) by allowing interest rates to remain “lower for longer” to bolster the economy in recent years. But two wrongs do not make a right: being overly aggressive now with interest rates as inflation continues to remain “higher for longer” makes no sense. If all other things were equal (which they rarely are), the global economy might be able to survive this tightening of both jaws of the vice (the other jaw being high debt). But as corporate debt distress increases and mortgage defaults grow, it is clear the economy is being squeezed. Trade wars – chip wars especially – are beginning to erode the growth of global commerce. This is serious, as I pointed out recently , because trade accounts for around 60 per cent of global GDP nowadays. And currencies are also becoming increasingly volatile in view of global tensions. Yet, even then, the self-serving short-sightedness of central bankers is nothing compared to the grotesquely selfish behaviour of political leaders who seem prepared to smash the world’s economic, social and maybe even physical infrastructure in pursuit of their foolish ambitions. Only the Covid-19 pandemic can be said to have been something outside the control of these leaders. And the Russia-Ukraine war has part of its origins in the strategies of the US-dominated transatlantic security alliance, Nato. Just who stands to benefit from a rules-based international order? The most egregious geoeconomic or geostrategic actions that have set the global economy on its present path towards disintegration and perhaps destruction are, however, those related to the so-called decoupling of the US-led Western economies from China. What colossal irresponsibility on the part of the United States, fearing that China is overtaking it as the world’s No 1 economy, to have launched a spoiling offensive just when the global economy has been dealt a blow by the pandemic and as existential threats such as climate change demand global cooperation. Taken together, all these factors contribute to a grim scenario in which everyone is busy defending their own corners and when there is no competent or empowered referee available or able to temper political, economic or strategic excesses. The only way out of this dismal situation would appear to be some sort of shock to the system which is catalytic without being catastrophic. A severe economic recession accompanied by a stock market crash, maybe. Or a sudden acceleration of climate change or some other “natural” disaster. The world may limp through to the 2024 US presidential election and the outcome of that just might help bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine confrontation and even achieve some thaw in US-China relations. But, as of now, everyone seems to be taking their lead from bad leaders – and that way lies perdition. Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specialising in Asian economic and financial affairs