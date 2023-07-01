Could Hong Kong be a leader in hydrogen use? Don’t hold your breath

A model of a Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck is displayed at a hydrogen energy demonstration zone in the Daxing district of Beijing on May 31. Hydrogen has great promise as a source of green energy, but a lack of investment and efficiency means a ‘hydrogen economy’ is still many years away. Photo: Reuters
