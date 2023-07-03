Illustration: Craig Stephens
Syed Munir Khasru
Opinion

Modi’s much-hyped US visit has shifted no sand in the Indo-Pacific alliance

  • India’s policy of strategic autonomy raises questions about whether it will enter into a formal alliance with the US, continue engaging with China or uphold long-standing ties with Russia
  • Also, the reality of geoeconomics looms large, with India reliant on Russian arms, and US trade with China hitting a record high last year

Syed Munir Khasru

Updated: 8:15am, 3 Jul, 2023

