Chinese flags reflected in a window in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Zhou Xin
Opinion

Why China should maintain open and inclusive debate about its economy

  • Open and candid exchanges about the national economy have helped authorities pinpoint problems and find quick solutions
  • But the silencing of prominent financial writer Wu Xiaobo could put a dent in those lively debates and erode public confidence

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Jul, 2023

