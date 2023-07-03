China must not be tempted to repeat the easy money mistakes of the West

Paramilitary police officers stand guard at the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing on September 30 last year. The central bank must hold fast: more monetary accommodation to ease consumers’ debt-servicing pain would not be the best use of China’s valuable resources. Photo: Reuters
Paramilitary police officers stand guard at the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing on September 30 last year. The central bank must hold fast: more monetary accommodation to ease consumers’ debt-servicing pain would not be the best use of China’s valuable resources. Photo: Reuters