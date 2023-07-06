Taliban’s failures have left Afghanistan in the grip of terrorism again

A member of the Taliban inspects the scene after an operation against hideouts of alleged Isis militants in Kabul on January 5. Taliban security forces have intensified their anti-Isis operations after a series of attacks across Afghanistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
