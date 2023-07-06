Semiconductor equipment is displayed at the American Tec booth during Semicon China, a trade fair for the semiconductor industry, in Shanghai on June 29. China and the United States continue to ramp up restrictions on each other in their ongoing tech war, with China’s restrictions on rare earth exports the latest move. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductor equipment is displayed at the American Tec booth during Semicon China, a trade fair for the semiconductor industry, in Shanghai on June 29. China and the United States continue to ramp up restrictions on each other in their ongoing tech war, with China’s restrictions on rare earth exports the latest move. Photo: Reuters
Christopher Tang
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Christopher Tang

As the US-China tech war escalates loudly, no one wins

  • For decades, the US and China engaged in strategic ambiguity to keep their relationship stable, but both are now openly targeting global leadership
  • By ramping up their rhetoric and acting with explicit intent, the two countries are not only inflicting economic pain but also increasing the chances of a hot war

Christopher Tang
Christopher Tang

Updated: 3:00am, 6 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Semiconductor equipment is displayed at the American Tec booth during Semicon China, a trade fair for the semiconductor industry, in Shanghai on June 29. China and the United States continue to ramp up restrictions on each other in their ongoing tech war, with China’s restrictions on rare earth exports the latest move. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductor equipment is displayed at the American Tec booth during Semicon China, a trade fair for the semiconductor industry, in Shanghai on June 29. China and the United States continue to ramp up restrictions on each other in their ongoing tech war, with China’s restrictions on rare earth exports the latest move. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE