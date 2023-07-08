We are seeing a new space race, with China and the United States going head-to-head on several crucial missions. Brandon Weichert, author of Winning Space: How America Remains a Superpower, has said that “I would dare say that China has already caught up with the US in space in several key metrics. In fact, in what I think is the most important aspect of a nation’s space programme – its manned space flight programme – the Chinese have surpassed the US.” This comes as Chinese start-up Space Pioneer recently launched a rocket powered by coal-based aviation kerosene . This has been hailed as an important breakthrough and a form of efficient and sustainable energy for all of China’s aerospace industry. With all the challenges people on Earth face at the moment, one would be forgiven for wondering why space is such a priority for some. It is difficult and expensive to get to, not survivable for humans without special equipment and even risky for satellites and robots to operate in. Yet, despite all the risks, space provides valuable opportunities to learn more about life on Earth as well as advantages for certain types of profitable businesses that cannot be duplicated terrestrially. Space is also an arena for security and defence . However, there are growing issues around operating in space, particularly related to debris and collisions, with the increased potential for a serious accident in space involving significant economic loss. This deserves further attention. The possibility of a massive collision in orbit is increasing, especially given the amount of space debris left orbiting the planet. For example, the International Space Station had to swerve last year to avoid space debris created by a Russian anti-satellite weapon test . Disputes are inevitable as space gets increasingly busy, but where does liability lie? Can you own space? How could disputes be resolved? Some unique elements of space and the laws that govern this environment distinguish it from other sectors. For example, the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 states that no country can declare sovereignty over space and celestial bodies . The difficulty of physically enforcing international rules in space, the lack of a clear definition of where “outer space” begins and the lack of clarity in whether states are fully responsible for the activities of their citizens in space also make it unique. There is some uncertainty surrounding how, and to what extent, states or private entities can be made liable for orbital collisions and space debris. This is a sensitive subject given that human-created space objects can remain in orbit for many years. Much of the law governing space originates from the Cold War era. The set of international space treaties were negotiated and ratified during this early period of human space activity in the 1960s and 1970s, and they reflect the drafters’ focus on government rather than commercial uses of space. Although the private use of space might have been envisioned, these treaties do not speak to the issue. In terms of space collisions, the 1972 Space Liability Convention provides that a launching state could be liable to another launching state in the event of an in-orbit collision depending on who is at fault. Objects that fall to Earth and cause damage to another nation or its people attract strict liability for the launching state. Should we worry about space debris from Chinese rockets hitting Earth? The convention further provides that, if a claim goes unresolved, it will eventually be arbitrated by a claims commission. It thus says a good deal about the general principles of liability for space collisions – for example, that the party at fault should pay damages – but fails to dictate the system for resolving disputes. With the huge increase in commercial satellite traffic in the last few decades, this gap is particularly acute. It assumes all disputes will be dealt with on a government-to-government level, an assumption that might not be commercially workable in practice. In short, at present there is no established framework for private claims involving space collisions. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel to resolve disputes in space. Arbitration – widely used in cross-border cases and in cases between private parties and foreign government entities – has multiple qualities which make it an efficient way to resolve such disputes. Arbitrators can be appointed based on their particular technical or industry experience. Institutions can use their vast networks to identify specialists tailored to each dispute. In addition, the arbitral procedure, which is usually private and often confidential, can provide a better setting in which to handle confidential or proprietary information of the kind often associated with high-technology spacecraft. With appropriate safeguards, arbitration can even be structured to handle classified information. While a workable system for binding arbitration of space-related disputes can be accomplished within the existing international legal system, making the arbitration binding requires several initiatives to begin. First, there must be consensus among companies and governments on the benefits of agreeing to submit disputes to international arbitration and the kind of international rules and procedures that would form part of that process. Next, a mechanism for submitting such disputes needs to be agreed on. A workable system of arbitration would be beneficial. The major spacefaring nations could adopt this option in their licensing process for settling future disputes, particularly when private enterprises are involved. We are lucky that there have been relatively few in-orbit collisions, and those that have occurred did not lead to protracted disputes. Yet the potential for such an incident grows by the day, as does the risk of human-created debris. These incidents serve to remind us that there remains the potential for real disputes in space, as well as real benefits in finding proactive solutions. Timothy G. Nelson is a partner in the International Litigation and Arbitration Group at Skadden Julie Bédard is a member of the ICC International Court of Arbitration and head of Skadden’s International Litigation and Arbitration Group for the Americas