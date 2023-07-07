As US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to China gets under way, the future of US-China relations teeters in the balance, with calls for war threatening prospects for peace. In that context, Christopher Blattman’s book, Why We Fight: The Roots of War and the Paths to Peace, argues that peace is the more rational option. According to political scientist Lionel Beehner, the book explains “why war is hell, and is, as many economists have put it, ‘development in reverse’ … As such, peace is strategic. It pays.” During US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to China , he recognised that humanity’s future depends in no small degree on cooperation between the two major powers, but there are obstacles to that end, such as misperception. From Blattman’s book, you will learn that a chief cause of conflict is false assumptions about the perceived enemy. That is one reason for Yellen’s visit, but some ask how authoritarian and democratic nations can ever see eye to eye. To a historian, that question and the attitude that drives it sound hopelessly dated. In the past, few people thought Christian and Muslim nations could ever see eye to eye. Christians viewed Muslims as immoral heretics while Muslims viewed Christians as infidels . Not much room for agreement there. Back then, you were right or wrong not because of what you did or what you said but because of what you were. That, in a nutshell, is groupthink, a form of illogic that inspired endless wars and countless deaths throughout history. Enlightenment thought brought an end to the hysteria by substituting “liberal” values for groupthink. “Liberal” meant you could trade with a Muslim even if you were Christian; it meant a Protestant nation could conclude agreements with Catholic nations without going to war. Some of the most vocal advocates of liberal values were America’s “founding fathers”, especially Benjamin Franklin, whom Thomas Jefferson regarded as a model of rational conduct. For some in Congress and the media today, Western thought is rational while traditional Asian thought isn’t, but Franklin would have seen that as a misperception. In 1737, he published pages of Confucian writing in his Pennsylvania Gazette . In those pages, American readers would learn that only a calm heart and dispassionate reason could render decisions beneficial to the public. As for enemies: “If we condemn and mortally hate a person, by reason of certain defects we observe in him … and render not justice to his good and excellent qualities … it cannot be said that our mind is in the state wherein it ought to be.” Franklin would have known that religious tolerance was standard practice in China at the time. Living in a world where groupthink was the norm, he seems to have grasped the value of Confucian logic. At about the same time, he published an entire essay by a Chinese statesman. The main argument was that a nation’s people often echo their leaders’ conduct. If the leaders blame one another for the country’s problems, the people will soon fracture into rival groups. If rich people break the laws and get away with it, the poor will break the laws, too. “Shall poverty and riches be the only measure of guilt and innocence?” the statesman asked. He warned that building a nation on privilege will weaken “the love of virtue and destroy the credit of our laws”. Sooner or later, the state would collapse. On the other hand: “When your great men not only live in a mutual good understanding, but even yield to one another … disputes and quarrels will very soon become rare … by the great men becoming charitable and liberal.” That is what “liberal” meant in liberal circles in Franklin’s America. There was a time when China and the US were both liberal In the 1760s, Franklin sent out “cards” with a picture and a “moral” complaining of England’s unjust treatment of the colonies. In the “moral, Franklin stressed the fundamental shortcomings of the old European aristocracies: “The ordaining of laws in favour of one part of the nation, to the prejudice and oppression of another, is certainly the most erroneous and mistaken policy”. But aristocracies then, like fascistic nations today, adored inequality. The purpose of the law was to grant privileges to some groups, such as noblemen or Aryans, and oppress other groups, such as commoners or Jews. Echoing the Chinese statesman’s essay, Franklin warned that, “These measures never fail to create great and violent jealousies and animosities, between the people favoured and the people oppressed (whereby) … the whole state is weakened and perhaps ruined forever.” In 1776, he wrote a letter to Lord Howe, who was commissioned to persuade the colonies to comply with British demands. In the letter, Franklin charged that England’s motive for war was to protect its monopoly in certain kinds of trade, but Franklin maintained that “neither the obtaining or retaining any trade, how valuable soever, is an object for which men may justly spill each others blood”. Franklin’s sentiments, including his admiration for Chinese thought, were widely shared by America’s founding generation. If Franklin were alive today, what advice would he have for Blinken and Yellen? We can’t know for sure, but a reasonable guess might be to become charitable and liberal in the cause of mutual good understanding and to strengthen their nation by promoting fairness and equality at home, not by waging war abroad. Those sentiments are every bit as much Chinese as they are Western, and China’s current leadership likely knows that. In sum, the rational option now as then is peace, because “peace is strategic. It pays.” Martin Powers is professor emeritus at the University of Michigan and visiting professor at Peking University. He has written three books on the history of social justice in China