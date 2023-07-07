Residents pass the Oriental Pearl Tower near displays showing Chinese stock market indices in Shanghai on Tuesday. China’s sluggish recovery from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic has some observers worried its economy could be headed the same direction as Japan’s after the bursting of its asset bubble in the early 1990s. Photo: AP
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

China’s wobbly economic recovery unlikely to become full-blown ‘Japanification’

  • Sentiment towards China is bleak, but the differences between China and Japan are far more consequential than the similarities
  • The bigger China’s vulnerabilities, the stronger the likelihood that Beijing will deliver the necessary fiscal stimulus to kick-start growth

Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 4:13am, 7 Jul, 2023

