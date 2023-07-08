Slowly but surely, a realisation is taking hold in the liquidity-gorged stock markets that all is not well in the real world or “ real economy ”, though this has long been obvious to anyone with even a passing knowledge of economics and finance. This awakening promises to be a rude one. It will result in the implosion of the valuation bubble for many stocks ( tech especially ) on Wall Street and elsewhere, and while these are paper values rather than cash holdings, their plunge will undermine company purchasing power, investment and the general “wealth effect”. Following close behind will be a slide in production, trade, wages and consumption. All of this, unfortunately, is likely to be accompanied by “ higher for longer ” inflation and interest rates, and consequent debt distress. It’s not a pretty picture but it is drawn from real life. Writing in the Financial Times last week, Katie Martin suggested it may be time to retreat into cash , quoting a BlackRock executive as saying “the king is back” in reference to cash as an asset class. Although given the destructibility of cash by damage or inflation, gold may be a better bet . With refreshing wisdom, Oanda analyst Kelvin Wong noted earlier this week: “The great divergence continues between the state of the real global economy and risk assets such as equities.” Several key stock markets, he observed, especially in the United States and Japan, are on a “bullish” footing and ignoring the global recession risk. For such confidence to be warranted, he added, higher US consumer confidence and more positive corporate earnings are needed. Markets have not quite got the message yet that their unthinking optimism is badly at odds with economic reality, but they are beginning to. The most telling and chilling of recent comments have come not from market analysts, however, but from official economic sources. International Monetary Fund’s first deputy managing director and former chief economist, Gita Gopinath, exposed “three uncomfortable truths” about inflation when she spoke at a European Central Bank conference last month. These are worth heeding, rather than the comfortable fictions long embraced by markets. The first of these uncomfortable truths, Gopinath suggested, is that economic growth could slow further before inflation is defeated. The second is that the fight against inflation could trigger financial system instability . The third is that inflation will not go away soon. How different this is from the received wisdom in markets and among central bankers and other policymakers a year or so ago, when all were voicing optimism that inflation was transitory – a temporary upsurge in demand after Covid-19 restrictions were eased and supply restored. Yet misguided perceptions seem to persist that if US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and other central bank heads were to stop raising interest rates , that in itself would set economies (and markets) back on the road to recovery almost immediately. In reality, only if interest rates were dropped back to near zero, where they hovered for more than a decade until last year, and only if monetary and fiscal spigots were to be opened wide again could economies begin expanding and markets celebrating again. None of this will happen, as Gopinath implied, at least not this side of 2025, and maybe not even then. Economic momentum, once lost, can take years, even decades, to recover. The return of inflation is due to structural factors that may well not remit even under looser monetary policy. One reason inflation is not going away soon, ironically, is that it was China’s emergence as a major exporter of manufactured goods that kept price rises at bay for decades, until a US-led coalition of Western powers decided to hobble it with tariffs and trade restrictions. The return of protectionism on a scale not seen since the 1920s – for all that it hides behind terms such as “economic security” and “de-risking” – almost guarantees that inflation will remain high unless and until the global economy sinks into another recession, maybe matching that of the 1920s and 1930s. Don’t look to the US to soften its protectionist stance towards China under the Biden administration. If anything, it will intensify. And a new book by Robert Lighthizer , the US trade representative under Donald Trump, suggests the former president would toughen his stance on China if he returns to power. Meanwhile, the deepening trade and economic malaise afflicting the global economy is affecting business investments globally, as shown in a report released a few days ago by the UN trade body Unctad. The trouble with ‘de-risking’: the world needs to make trade, not war Overlapping global crises – the war in Ukraine , high food and energy prices, and debt pressures – slashed foreign direct investment flows last year, it said. The report also showed that the investment gap across all sectors of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals has nearly doubled since 2015. Yet if businessmen have got the message that a hostile political climate, such as we have now, is not good for business, that realisation is only just dawning among stock market investors. Falling share prices and a dash for cash will have a much greater impact than economic statistics, once that does get under way. It is surprising that in the circumstances – rising inflation, financial system stability concerns, security challenges and so on – gold has not (yet) taken off. Bond investors have a vain belief that rising yields will shield them from inflation. They won’t – but gold will. Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specialising in Asian economic and financial affairs