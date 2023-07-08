Hong Kong has the world’s longest life expectancy , but its elderly are not necessarily living healthier. Currently, around one in five people in the city are aged 65 or above, a proportion that is expected to increase to one in three over the next three decades. The government’s primary healthcare blueprint notes that by 2039, an estimated 3 million people in Hong Kong will suffer from chronic diseases. The 2017 mental health review cited studies that put the number of Hong Kong residents with dementia at 100,000, a figure that is expected to triple to over 300,000 by 2039. The increased medical burden of an ageing population remains one of the biggest challenges facing the city, affecting individual quality of life and resulting in a substantial loss in productivity and financial costs. Given this, the government has emphasised the role of disease prevention in its Primary Healthcare Blueprint released last year. When it comes to geriatric medicine, non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension , have received much attention in recent years, but oral health remains overlooked. Although the mouth is often viewed as an isolated area of the body, oral problems can both affect and be affected by general health. Systematic reviews of international studies suggest that tooth loss is independently associated with cognitive impairment and dementia, and the risk of cognitive decline increases with additional lost teeth. This is worrying as dementia, the seventh most common cause of mortality in Hong Kong, results in profound disability and stress on patients, caregivers and society. There are three key explanations for how tooth loss can affect the brain. Having fewer teeth makes eating more difficult, especially chewing tougher foods, which could result in nutritional deficiencies and impaired cognition. Second, teeth are held in their sockets by mechanoreceptors that send signals to the brain when in function. When they are lost, animal studies have found reduced sensory feedback to the brain, which could accelerate cognitive decline. Finally, the most common cause of tooth loss is severe periodontitis, an inflammatory disease of the gums. Periodontitis can affect the brain directly, through the bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis it is associated with, or indirectly, by subjecting the body to chronic, low-grade inflammation. Higher levels of inflammation have been known to affect multiple organ systems, including the central nervous system. Recently, the connection between the psychosocial consequences of tooth loss and cognitive impairment was investigated for the first time in the Hong Kong elderly population by the University of Hong Kong’s Faculty of Dentistry. Participants with natural teeth had significantly higher cognitive function than those who have no teeth at all, corroborating international findings. Interestingly, in this pilot study, tooth loss was found to significantly impact the elderly’s intimate relationships and sexual satisfaction, which is correlated to their cognitive function. Tooth loss is a common problem in the city. The 2011 Oral Health Survey, the latest available, found that 40 per cent of non-institutionalised people aged 65-74 had fewer than 20 remaining teeth, considered the minimum number for a functional dentition. Given the importance of social connection for good well-being, tooth loss may not only affect cognitive function in the elderly but contribute to the alarming prevalence of mental health problems in this population. Dental problems, such as gum disease and tooth decay, are largely preventable. Yet the Oral Health Survey found that a third of Hong Kong’s elderly do not brush twice daily and over three-quarters do not clean between their teeth as recommended by dental professionals. Over 75 per cent did not visit the dentist regularly. The World Health Organization’s principle that health is not merely the absence of disease applies strongly to oral health, given the importance of a healthy mouth in daily functions, such as speech, eating and psychosocial function. Since the opportunity to improve oral health exists across the lifespan, it is imperative to extend the recent focus of early prevention to the oral cavity. One way to start is to accept that the mouth is an integral part of general health. Caregivers should be educated on how to assist dependants with their oral care, and the importance of oral hygiene and regular dental check-ups should be emphasised. Rather than viewing tooth loss as an inevitable consequence of ageing, the elderly should be encouraged to maintain their dentition, and barriers to oral healthcare for vulnerable populations should be addressed. Looking after your teeth could help you protect your brain, both physiologically and emotionally, for there is no health without oral health. Charlotte Cheuk Kwan Chan is a Bachelor of Dental Surgery student from the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Hong Kong Jessica Ka Yi Lee is a Bachelor of Dental Surgery student from the Faculty of Dentistry at HKU Dr Hui Chen is clinical assistant professor and assistant dean of undergraduate education at the Faculty of Dentistry at HKU