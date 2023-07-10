A banner showing Kowloon City district councillor Starry Lee Wai-king, also the chair of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, is seen in To Kwa Wan on July 6. The Legislative Council voted unanimously on July 6 to cut the number of elected seats in district councils, a move meant to prevent opposition figures from repeating their landslide win in 2019. Photo: AFP