Police stand amid firecrackers on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 30. The role of TikTok and other social media platforms in protests across France has come under scrutiny from President Emmanuel Macron and other politicians. Photo: AP
Mohammed Sinan Siyech
Opinion

How protests in France are fuelling calls for a ban on TikTok and other social media

  • A prominent aspect of the French protests is the salience of social media as a way for protesters to grow and learn from each other
  • French politicians have laid some of the blame for the violence on social media platforms such as TikTok, which has come in for particular scrutiny

Updated: 3:30am, 10 Jul, 2023

