A family sits in a park on the Bund in the Huangpu district of Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China must grow its middle class as familes get squeezed by job cuts and falling home prices
- China’s economic rise has created a sizeable middle class, but it is now bearing the brunt of changes in the economy
- The typical middle-class lifestyle has quickly become unachievable, as a wave of jobs cuts and falling home values hit urban families
