US President Joe Biden speaks at an event at the Flex facility in West Columbia, South Carolina, on July 6. Biden announced a US$60 million investment from Enphase Energy, a manufacturer of solar-energy equipment, the latest effort to underscore his administration’s economic agenda as he seeks re-election. Photo: Bloomberg
Thomas O. Falk
Opinion

Biden’s 2024 election hopes hinge on selling sceptical US voters on his economic plan’s success

  • The US president is beginning to promote Bidenomics as his success story, an important step as his economy has yet to win over American voters
  • In the coming year, he must not only continue his impactful economic policies but make them understandable to persuadable voters

Updated: 12:30am, 13 Jul, 2023

