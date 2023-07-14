Affirmative action supporters demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington on June 30. The court banned the use of race and ethnicity in university admissions, dealing a major blow to a decades-old practice that boosted educational opportunities for African-Americans and other minorities. Photo: AFP
