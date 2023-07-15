It was a tense time. Fearful of being usurped as the world’s No 1 economic power, the US was accusing an East Asian rival of unfair trade practices, running a huge trade surplus at America’s expense. The two nations seemed poised to go to war, or at least trade war. But this was not 2018, when US president Donald Trump launched a trade war against China. It was some 30 years earlier, when Ronald Reagan launched a similar offensive against Japan. Both sets of combat failed in their objective of righting the trade imbalance by force. Now, when the US’ battle with an East Asian contender – or pretender, depending on your opinion – is in full swing after decades, the Biden administration would have us believe that a kind of modus vivendi has been reached with China. This is not so. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent meetings in Beijing with senior Chinese officials, including Premier Li Qiang , served, she said, as a “step forward in our efforts to put the US-China relationship on a surer footing”. It would have been more accurate to say it marked only an uneasy truce. Hung Tran, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Centre, noted in a commentary days after Yellen’s China visit, that “the most important communication between the United States and China is not happening : that between the two militaries”. Such communication is critical to “avoid an unwanted war in the Western Pacific that could be triggered by accidents, mistakes, miscommunications or misunderstandings”, Tran wrote. Presidents, prime ministers and defence officials can often, ironically, foster insecurity in the name of pursuing so-called national security . They can act like admirals, ordering what they regard as their ship (the state) into action, forgetting that they are commanding instead passenger vessels on which we are all sailing. For the world, a lack of US-China military communication is much more worrisome than arguing over “de-risking” or decoupling , Tran suggested. This is a valid point, although concern over the strain in US-China relations is very real at the economic and financial levels also. For example, a recent survey by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF), an independent think tank for central banking, economic policy and public investment, found that reserve managers see geopolitical tensions as the top factor affecting the management of currency reserves in the next five to 10 years. Reserve managers are custodians of the world’s US$12 trillion of foreign exchange reserves. The OMFIF noted that “several survey participants mentioned US-China tensions and the possible fragmentation of trade and capital flows as a source of concern” and that “this issue will probably have a major bearing on their dollar and renminbi holdings in the years to come”. Will the dollar be dethroned by the yuan? Not in the near term Trade wars appear to be a futile means to reduce payment imbalances. As Tran noted, the US recorded a trade deficit of US$382 billion with China last year, compared to the US$375 billion in 2017 when Trump began his trade war with China – the deficit has actually grown. This may appear to support the US argument that it is not decoupling from China but simply de-risking the trade relationship – the US can raise imports from China in some sectors while reducing them in strategic areas. But this is more after-the-fact rationalisation than a rational policy. Decoupling, said Yellen, “would be disastrous for both countries and destabilising for the world”. She distinguished this from “diversifying critical supply chains or taking targeted national security actions”. But this is disingenuous to the point of naivety. Decoupling or de-risking – call it what you will – is doing damage that goes far beyond mere trade statistics. It places dubious strategic and geopolitical advantage above the sound economic principle of comparative advantage, decreasing efficiency and increasing costs in the process. It fosters protectionist, even isolationist, attitudes, eroding multilateralism as it progresses. It poisons and sours the atmosphere of international cooperation, eventually inducing hostility – none these is the hallmark of true leadership. What if China declared a protectionist trade war on the US and the West? Again, as Tran observes, “the rhetoric of ‘de-risking, not decoupling’ has been rejected by the Chinese, who see no difference between the two concepts”. Beijing believes both ideas simply aim to limit China’s growth, especially in hi-tech areas crucial for development, not only economically but also in military capability. In particular, China views the US’ de-risking measures – explained by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as designed to control the supply of hi-tech products, know-how and potentially outbound investments – as quite offensive and as aiming to delay China’s progress and strengthen US leadership positions in those important areas. It is difficult to know what can restore the world to the path of cooperation, compromise and peaceful existence. It is highly unlikely that even Martians, if there are any, invading Earth will provide a unifying common enemy for mankind – though an impending climate change disaster just might. Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specialising in Asian economic and financial affairs