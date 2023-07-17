The wheels seem to finally be turning for Hong Kong, at least on the innovation and technology front. In what Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong described as “a big gift from the country to celebrate the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule”, it will soon be easier for data to flow from mainland locations in the Greater Bay Area to Hong Kong. This came about after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Hong Kong government and the Cyberspace Administration of China. Exactly how the data flow will happen is being developed by the Hong Kong and mainland authorities and will be unveiled within a few months . There are details such as privacy protection to iron out, but as Sun noted, it took years of negotiations to loosen restrictions on data flow, at least for the Greater Bay Area. Cross-border data transfer involving banking and personal care information is essential to realising the central government’s plans to develop Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology (I&T) centre . The “big gift” of data is just one of several pieces that must fall into place for Hong Kong to realise its I&T potential. The city is playing catch-up after watching Shenzhen transform into a tech powerhouse in just two decades. The San Tin Technopole is already in the works and is just a stone’s throw away from Shenzhen. The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park and the Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Zone are only separated by the Shenzhen River. The potential for synergy is enormous. The San Tin Technopole project in the northern New Territories is expected to take 10 to 15 years to come to fruition with the potential for 215,000 jobs to be created in the area. The San Tin Town Centre is billed as “a self-sufficient, integrated neighbourhood with comprehensive public and community facilities including an iconic recreational and cultural complex”. The area is expected to “also provide daily support to those working and residing in the I&T park”. Are the government’s plans truly ready to make San Tin the city’s first self-contained new town that serves as a model community for healthy, green living, offering better work-life balance and bigger homes in addition to being the engine of I&T development? Based on the brief the government has given lawmakers, 50,000 housing units , of which 70 per cent are earmarked as public housing units not meant for these new workers, seems woefully inadequate for this new community. One of the biggest hurdles in Hong Kong’s quest to attract talent is housing, and not just home prices. Size, proximity to work, access to facilities and community all play a role. To truly create a vibrant I&T community that attracts talent, investors and businesses, the government must learn from past mistakes. It must look long and hard at what went wrong with Tin Shui Wai , once known as “ the city of sadness ”. Its size, isolated location, high concentration of public housing, and lack of job opportunities all forced residents to sacrifice time and money to commute, contributing to a town planning failure. For everything riding on the San Tin Technopole, the government cannot afford to get it wrong. The jobs, homes and community have to be in place. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po has been busy, too, recently hinting at more good news for the city’s I&T development after his trip to Shanghai to woo leading technology companies and start-ups to set up shop in Hong Kong. He wrote on his blog: “In terms of attracting enterprises and investment, we have received a lot of positive responses.” All this encouraging news will help keep the momentum going for the government, which must make it a priority to continue to restore the buzz around Hong Kong. Targeted work, such as that of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, tasked with luring investment and business in strategic industries, will pay off only if we are also ready to incubate the talent and families who will be the core of the I&T strategy that will drive the economic growth our government is expecting. Alice Wu is a political consultant and a former associate director of the Asia Pacific Media Network at UCLA