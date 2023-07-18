Youngsters on the University of Hong Kong campus in December last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Vijay Verghese
Opinion

Vijay Verghese

To put wind back in Hong Kong’s sails, youth outreach must go full speed ahead

  • The government’s youth development blueprint is a good start and paints a positive picture, but its implementation must steer clear of top-down dogma
  • This would be an opportune time to do more to integrate the city’s ethnic minorities into the wider population

Updated: 8:15am, 18 Jul, 2023

