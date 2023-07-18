One of the most significant developments in US politics last week crossed paths with attention-grabbing news on the environmental and business fronts, a confluence of factors that is becoming increasingly inconvenient for the Republican Party’s two leading presidential candidates. The fact that they are all centred in, or including, the state of Florida is also not an accident, considering that it is one of the most vulnerable to extreme weather related to climate change. The first development in this set of three is an apparent slide in the popularity of former president Donald Trump’s closest competitor in next year’s White House election, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Explanations for the ground DeSantis is losing to the front-running Trump include his shunning of media outlets that don’t idolise him and a persona that is about as warm as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s. There was also a backlash among Republican moderates against a profoundly bizarre ad run recently by DeSantis’ campaign. It featured muscled up and square-jawed manly men – ironically intended to burnish his credentials as the most anti-LGBTQ candidate. This episode revealed the governor’s inability to learn a lesson from his ongoing war against Disney – which is among Florida’s biggest employers – for opposing the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law . It also hasn’t played well among moderates, who wonder why DeSantis doesn’t see that he has bigger fish to fry. The subject of frying fish brings us to our second development. Water temperatures in the ocean reefs around DeSantis’ state reached levels not seen in modern measurements when National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration monitors put them as high as 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36.1 degrees Celsius) in some areas. This event coincides with a brewing disaster in the form of a toxic algae bloom in Florida’s largest lake, Okeechobee. The lake threatens to overflow into residential communities because of higher than average rainfall, itself a consequence of climate change. Then there’s the third factor. As the lake swells and hurricane season approaches, many Floridians will find fewer options to insure against the disasters that climate change brings. That’s because Farmers Insurance announced it will end sales of home, auto and umbrella insurance policies under its own brand in Florida, representing nearly a third of the policies it sells in the state. DeSantis and his voter base – together with a large part of the Republican Party – might have been hoodwinked by right-wing misinformation that climate change is a hoax and therefore able to tune out all of the evidence scientists have been warning us about for decades. However, the insurance industry is hardly a citadel of progressive activism. Insurance firms wouldn’t walk away from business if their actuarial experts weren’t warning that the recent string of severe weather in Florida and other parts of the United States is our future norm. As State Farm showed us by pulling its business from California, this withdrawal is becoming an industry-wide trend. While many in DeSantis’ base might be able to ignore the fury of young people demanding immediate action to cut the burning of fossil fuels , few of them want to face the heightened risk of paying higher insurance premiums or zero compensation when the next hurricane rips the roof off their homes. And while Trump – who showed his scorn for the environment by pulling the US out of the Paris climate agreement in 2017 – might be able to skate to the Republican nomination next year, he will face a similar set of circumstances shaped by fire, floods, drought and extreme heat. DeSantis no match for Trump in race for Republican presidential nomination In large swathes of the country, particularly in the South, summer is becoming an indoor season. Try blaming that on US President Joe Biden, who has made efforts to fight climate change a top priority. Whether Trump prevails in the primaries or DeSantis manages to regain the momentum he had after his decisive win during last year’s midterm election, they will have to work hard to distract those in their base from the inescapable conclusion that climate change has made wildfires more intense, more common, larger and more costly. In the face of these factors, perhaps DeSantis could propose his own solutions for the steaming seas that surround him and his state instead of cavorting with studs in his campaign ads. Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief