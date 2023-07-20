A Greenpeace activist confronts the deep sea mining vessel Hidden Gem, commissioned by Canadian miner The Metals Company, off the coast of Manzanillo, Mexico, in November 2022, as it returned to port from test mining in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone between Mexico and Hawaii. The Metals Company is among those poised to benefit from deep-sea mining projects enabled by delayed high-level negotiations. Photo: Reuters
