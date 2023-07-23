Civil servants leave the government offices in Tamar after work on June 13. The Executive Council has approved a 2.87 per cent salary increase for the upper salary band and 4.65 per cent for middle- and lower-level civil servants, part of efforts to stem the steady stream of civil servants leaving the government. Photo: May Tse
Regina Ip
Opinion

Hong Kong must staunch the outflow of talent in civil service

  • Multiple initiatives are in place to stem the outflow of civil servants and recruit new talent, but departures continue
  • The government should explore changes to officers’ retirement age, sweeten benefits packages and offer tailor-made training and promotion to those who excel

Updated: 6:16am, 23 Jul, 2023

