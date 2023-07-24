Illustration: Craig Stephens
Adam Au
Opinion

Why Hong Kong-mainland data transfer pact is beacon of hope in darkening digital world

  • As global politics drift towards a more fractured world order, countries and cities are scrambling to sustain stability while erecting barriers
  • By tapping into Hong Kong’s global market access, the data transfer agreement can pilot China into the future with Hong Kong at the helm

Updated: 8:15am, 24 Jul, 2023

