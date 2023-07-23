Foreign investment shrank sharply across the world last year because of “a cascading crisis of health, climate change and economic shocks causing investor uncertainty”, said trade body Unctad in its World Investment Report released this month. Investment in renewable energy, needed to get us to net-zero carbon by 2050 , was particularly under pressure. The “polycrisis” challenge has fallen particularly hard on the world’s developing economies, whose poorly developed capital markets force them to rely on foreign investment flows for around three-quarters of their energy investment needs. In the report, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres gave special priority to energy investment, noting that the number of people living without electricity rose last year for the first time in decades. The International Energy Agency puts the number at nearly 775 million. “It is beyond time to democratise access to safe, reliable, affordable energy sources for all people, everywhere,” said Guterres. Noting a 12 per cent fall in foreign direct investment (FDI) to US$1.3 trillion last year, the World Investment Report reaffirmed that investment in energy infrastructure was a problem of particular concern . It flagged a massive US$4 trillion annual investment shortfall across the UN’s sustainable development goal sectors, up from the US$2.5 trillion gap in 2015. The renewables transition accounted for around half of this shortfall. Even though renewable energy investment has nearly tripled since 2015 (remaining ahead of new investment in fossil fuels), most of it was focused on rich economies and a small, select group of developing economies led by Brazil, Vietnam, Chile and India. Over 30 developing economies failed to attract even a single significant international investment in renewable power generation, Guterres said. The report noted that to meet the Paris climate goals , installed solar power needs to be lifted fivefold to 5,221GW by 2030, wind power almost fourfold to 3,337GW and renewable power threefold to 10,772GW – with a total price tag of around US$5.7 trillion a year. This will involve an annual US$338 billion for solar power (against actual investment last year of US$170 billion) and US$413 billion for wind (against US$249 billion last year). Despite a need for over US$1 trillion a year for renewables investment, actual investment last year amounted to just US$471 billion. These troubling shortfalls occurred amid a steep fall in foreign investment, particularly in the world’s rich economies. FDI into the United States tumbled by more than US$100 billion to US$285 billion, for example. FDI by developed economies’ multinational corporations fell by 37 per cent to US$378 billion as international project finance deals contracted by 25 per cent, and cross-border mergers and acquisitions by 4 per cent. With the investment climate remaining gloomy this year, and the cost of capital rising as inflation drives up interest rates , there is unlikely to be an early end to investment shortfalls. The report, however, calls for a slew of reforms to tackle them, marking investment in renewable energy as the highest single priority. Unctad calls this a Global Action Compact for Investment in Sustainable Energy for All. The compact’s aim is to encourage debt relief, greater collaboration between governments, private investors and multilateral development banks , and a joint effort to lower the cost of borrowing for projects in developing economies. Research showed that big infrastructure projects relying exclusively on domestic private funding carried average interest charges nearly 3 percentage points above base rates. With international private investors involved, the rate spread fell by at least 8 per cent; when they team up with multinational development banks, the spread was 10 per cent smaller. Best of all, if a project involved public and private sector collaboration and development banks, the spread shrunk by 40 per cent. The compact aims to tackle a surge in investment screening largely being justified on national security grounds, and to modernise international investment agreements, which the report says act more as barriers than facilitators. It calls for an early end to fossil fuel subsidies, which have hovered around US$500 billion for the past decade, and last year doubled to around US$1 trillion . These subsidies are eight times larger than those encouraging the transition to renewables, and play a significant role in slowing down the transition. Among the report’s few bright points was that in spite of fossil fuel subsidies, and foot-dragging by the world’s oil majors, fossil fuel companies are slowly selling down their fossil fuel assets – on average by US$15 billion a year – with some directly diversifying into renewables. The bad news is that these assets are being sold to smaller operators and private equity companies, which are normally less transparent, with lower disclosure requirements on their operations. There can be no green energy transition without globalisation The selldown is doubtless being encouraged by the lower costs of renewable power : average levelised costs (in dollars per megawatt hour) have fallen to US$62 for renewables against US$104 for fossil fuels. The report’s recommendations will be discussed at the UN’s annual World Investment Forum scheduled for October in Abu Dhabi – and hopefully inform the COP28 climate meeting a month later, also in Abu Dhabi. At the heart of these messages is the gloomy warning that renewable energy capacity needs to increase by a factor of 2.5 in the rich economies, and by a daunting factor of 25 among the least developed countries. As the report said: “To stay close to the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius the world needs about 1.5 times today’s global GDP in investment between now and 2050.” It is crucial for poor nations to attract a lot more energy-sector investment. At present, we are falling far short. David Dodwell is CEO of the trade policy and international relations consultancy Strategic Access, focused on developments and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific over the past four decades