A protester holds a sign with a photo of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr during a rally outside the Chinese consulate in Makati, Philippines, on July 12. The gathering marked the seventh anniversary of the issuance of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippines complained against China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea. Photo: AP
Mark T. Townsend
Opinion

On both the South China Sea and drug war probe, Philippines should stick to right side of international law

  • The Ferdinand Marcos Jnr administration wants to hold fast to the rule of law on the South China Sea but ignore probes into the country’s war on drugs
  • Cherry-picking compliance with international law damages the country’s reputation and undermines its standing with easy accusations of double standards

Updated: 8:15am, 25 Jul, 2023

