A protester holds a sign with a photo of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr during a rally outside the Chinese consulate in Makati, Philippines, on July 12. The gathering marked the seventh anniversary of the issuance of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippines complained against China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea. Photo: AP
