Philippine power struggles add to Marcos Jnr’s tough US-China balancing act

  • Marcos Jnr’s pivot towards the US is dividing his coalition government even as the EDCA defence pact with Washington draws Beijing’s ire
  • As he embarks on his second year in office, managing China and US defence ties will be doubly crucial

Updated: 12:30am, 26 Jul, 2023

