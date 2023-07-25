Multilateral development banks such as the World Bank have failed to keep pace with the changing needs of developing countries. They could as a start embrace a triple mandate by adding global public goods to their current goals of eliminating extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity. Photo: Reuters
