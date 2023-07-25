Multilateral development banks such as the World Bank have failed to keep pace with the changing needs of developing countries. They could as a start embrace a triple mandate by adding global public goods to their current goals of eliminating extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity. Photo: Reuters
The View by Lawrence H. Summers and N.K. Singh

Multilateral development banks must evolve to meet urgent need for climate finance and fund other public goods

  • These banks are the only institutions that provide the combination of expertise, staying power, low-cost financing, leverage and knowledge-sharing capabilities needed to assist developing countries. But to help transform these countries’ future, these banks must first transform themselves

Lawrence H. Summers and N.K. Singh

Updated: 4:30pm, 25 Jul, 2023

