A cleaner walks through a complex of unfinished flats in Xinzheng City, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, on June 20. The continued struggles of China’s property sector are among several factors driving hopes of more aggressive stimulus measures. Photo: AFP
A cleaner walks through a complex of unfinished flats in Xinzheng City, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, on June 20. The continued struggles of China’s property sector are among several factors driving hopes of more aggressive stimulus measures. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Investors’ loss of confidence in China and UK economies will be hard to rebuild

  • While country comparisons are often inapt, the intractable problems in China and Britain, and investors’ fearful response, merit scrutiny
  • The response in both countries has been found wanting, and policymakers have their work cut out to restore confidence

Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 10:00pm, 27 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A cleaner walks through a complex of unfinished flats in Xinzheng City, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, on June 20. The continued struggles of China’s property sector are among several factors driving hopes of more aggressive stimulus measures. Photo: AFP
A cleaner walks through a complex of unfinished flats in Xinzheng City, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, on June 20. The continued struggles of China’s property sector are among several factors driving hopes of more aggressive stimulus measures. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE