Coal is loaded onto trucks for delivery to power generation plants after being unloaded from ships at the port in Lianyungang, in Jiangsu province, on July 12. China’s increasing use of coal is at odds with its public commitment to reduce carbon emissions. Photo: AFP
Coal is loaded onto trucks for delivery to power generation plants after being unloaded from ships at the port in Lianyungang, in Jiangsu province, on July 12. China’s increasing use of coal is at odds with its public commitment to reduce carbon emissions. Photo: AFP