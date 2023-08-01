Illustration: Stephen Case
Mark J. Valencia
Little hope of progress on US-China military talks when two sides remain so far apart

  • Even with better communications between their respective militaries, the trust gap between Beijing and Washington is unlikely to improve
  • US calls for military transparency might sound reasonable, but they favour the more powerful nation and come from a side failing to practise what it preaches

Updated: 8:15am, 1 Aug, 2023

