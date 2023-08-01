Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

On Balance by Robert Delaney

Climate change: it’s past time to count the environmental costs of economic growth

  • A clear accounting of the real environmental impact of our economies should be included in every GDP report
  • The call to action is ringing with renewed urgency as we grapple with the clear signs of a climate crisis

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 3:00am, 1 Aug, 2023