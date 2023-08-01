A worker processes circuit boards at a workshop of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, on June 19. In its effort to revitalise China’s economy, the central government has thrown its support behind the private sector and encouraged entrepreneurs to do their part to support the country. Photo: Xinhua
A worker processes circuit boards at a workshop of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, on June 19. In its effort to revitalise China’s economy, the central government has thrown its support behind the private sector and encouraged entrepreneurs to do their part to support the country. Photo: Xinhua
Edward Tse
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Edward Tse

Measures to boost the economy show China still has love for its private sector

  • Some official policies and statements in the past three years have given the impression that China’s government is anti-private enterprise
  • While there have been some harsh measures to bring some private firms in line, others have done well. Recent policy moves will help revive sentiment

Edward Tse
Edward Tse

Updated: 3:45pm, 1 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker processes circuit boards at a workshop of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, on June 19. In its effort to revitalise China’s economy, the central government has thrown its support behind the private sector and encouraged entrepreneurs to do their part to support the country. Photo: Xinhua
A worker processes circuit boards at a workshop of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, on June 19. In its effort to revitalise China’s economy, the central government has thrown its support behind the private sector and encouraged entrepreneurs to do their part to support the country. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE