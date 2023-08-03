Travellers wait for their bags amid rows of unclaimed luggage at the United Airlines baggage claim area at Los Angeles airport on June 29, amid flight cancellations and delays. CEO Scott Kirby could have shown remorse by donating to a charitable fund in honour of affected United passengers and employees, or dedicating a pay cut to employees. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Travellers wait for their bags amid rows of unclaimed luggage at the United Airlines baggage claim area at Los Angeles airport on June 29, amid flight cancellations and delays. CEO Scott Kirby could have shown remorse by donating to a charitable fund in honour of affected United passengers and employees, or dedicating a pay cut to employees. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Mylene Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Mylene Chan and Peter R. Robinson

Two airlines, two apologies: why Cathay’s worked but United’s failed

  • United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby apologised for taking a private jet while passengers were stranded by flights his airline cancelled, and offered air miles to compensate
  • But he did not promise corrective action, aimed to merely placate and did not properly address the trigger for public displeasure

Mylene ChanPeter R. Robinson
Mylene Chan and Peter R. Robinson

Updated: 8:15am, 3 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers wait for their bags amid rows of unclaimed luggage at the United Airlines baggage claim area at Los Angeles airport on June 29, amid flight cancellations and delays. CEO Scott Kirby could have shown remorse by donating to a charitable fund in honour of affected United passengers and employees, or dedicating a pay cut to employees. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Travellers wait for their bags amid rows of unclaimed luggage at the United Airlines baggage claim area at Los Angeles airport on June 29, amid flight cancellations and delays. CEO Scott Kirby could have shown remorse by donating to a charitable fund in honour of affected United passengers and employees, or dedicating a pay cut to employees. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE