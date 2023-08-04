Illustration: Stephen Case
C. Uday Bhaskar
Opinion

As Russia again raises spectre of nuclear war, world leaders must renew their deterrence vow

  • Nearly 80 years after the Hiroshima atomic bombing, the global nuclear taboo seems to be fraying amid Russian and North Korean threats, and US alliance complications
  • The coming G20 summit would be an appropriate forum for world leaders to reiterate their commitment to nuclear restraint and a return to deterrence

Updated: 3:30am, 4 Aug, 2023

