A man delivers drinks in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles on July 27. The US labour market has added jobs at a steady clip in the past year despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy, raising both optimism among investors for the prospects of a soft landing and concern among analysts that the fight against inflation will continue. Photo: AP
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Deluded investors’ hopes of a soft landing for global economy betray their irrational exuberance

  • The split between the reality on the ground and the way in which it is perceived by investors and market analysts seems to be growing ever wider
  • The IMF and others are warning about the continuing risk of a hard landing, yet investors are still on a stock-buying frenzy

Updated: 12:30am, 6 Aug, 2023

