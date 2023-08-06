A man delivers drinks in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles on July 27. The US labour market has added jobs at a steady clip in the past year despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy, raising both optimism among investors for the prospects of a soft landing and concern among analysts that the fight against inflation will continue. Photo: AP
