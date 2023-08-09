Robust year-to-date performance has pushed the technology sector firmly back into the limelight. Arguably the main driver behind this has been the intense focus on artificial intelligence (AI), chiefly spurred on by the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, a chat interface built by OpenAI which allows the public to interact with its AI model. The introduction of the conversational engine created a groundswell of interest in generative AI . Even though the technology is not new, its potential remains a mystery to many. The roots of AI date back to British mathematician Alan Turing’s 1950 paper, “Computing Machinery and Intelligence”. The 1956 Dartmouth Summer Research Project on Artificial Intelligence was a seminal event at which the term “artificial intelligence” was coined. AI refers to a computer’s capability to think and learn, carrying out tasks and mimicking cognitive functions usually associated with humans. Familiar 21st century AI developments are virtual assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri, which are subsets of machine learning, where neural networks attempt to simulate human knowledge acquisition. It involves training models to make predictions based on data. But it is generative AI, which can produce a vast array of content including text, images and videos – and led by applications such as Dall-E and ChatGPT – that is creating the current buzz. A few key factors have led to the latest AI breakthroughs: an increasing pool of available data to train the models, access to vastly improved cloud and mobile storage and advances in raw computing power to scan massive amounts of data. These models are effectively algorithms that take an input and create an output. They are trained using large amounts of data – the greater the quantity and quality of data, the more useful the outputs. Vitally, there needs to be enough computing power to train and run the algorithms. The training process is highly iterative and requires massive parallel computing, fulfilled by advanced chips produced by companies such as Nvidia . The pace of technological change in AI is breathtaking. However, its benefits are set to come in stages and we are currently only at the inception of this potential secular shift. China’s strong demand for advanced chips creates market for smuggled Nvidia GPUs In addition, we are still at the early stages of AI investing, with the focus primarily on building AI. Suppliers of materials or equipment for semiconductor manufacturing and semiconductor manufacturers themselves in general are the immediate big winners of generative AI as more computing, memory and networking solutions are required. Leadership is expected to change over time, and the pool of beneficiaries will deepen as AI technology flows into operations across industries. The firms most likely to see the next profit wave are infrastructure and device makers – those who build the surrounding hardware and software architecture for computer processors, graphics processing units and other specialised processors. The third wave is expected to come later from companies that create usable applications on top of this infrastructure, followed by companies that benefit from associated productivity gains from those applications. We could see AI packaged as a service, successfully addressing specific needs, and creating significant value. Today’s AI training stage precedes potentially significantly larger future revenues from model deployment and AI inference. Enterprises are likely to reorganise themselves around AI, and companies that are quick to understand how to harness AI are likely to outgrow those that are not. Asia stands to benefit from its unique position in each of those stages of development. Taiwan, South Korea and Japan are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of the generative AI-led first stage of development, with their high-end chip manufacturing capabilities and cloud service. Data advantage, or perhaps differentiated data pools, could set Asian companies on a different evolution path. Undoubtedly, there will be concerns about how AI interacts with data privacy from a responsible investment point of view. Until there is a global consensus on how this is regulated, Asian countries, where data privacy is less of a focus, could see a clear contrast with the West in how AI is used. Will world’s first global AI regulation summit ‘freeze out’ firms from Asia? On the application side, AI is already being used across sectors, including healthcare . It is helping with administrative tasks, clinical decision support and to increase system efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Emerging digital health ecosystems have the potential to improve more than a billion lives across Asia. Take Ping An Healthcare and Technology as an example. As of mid-2022, the company had provided more than 1.3 billion consultations since its inception in 2014. This volume of information generated has the potential to serve as a strong foundation to advance AI in diagnostics, treatment, and prevention. The upwards trend for AI adoption and investment is likely to continue in Asia, with reports showing that Southeast Asian companies are poised to invest 67 per cent more in AI and machine learning in 2023 compared to the previous year. AI has the potential to be transformational for companies, from boosting productivity to accelerating new product development, and in turn be a boost to the region’s GDP. Ecaterina Bigos is chief investment officer of core investments (Asia ex Japan) at AXA Investment Managers