The concept of youth can be nebulous. It is often classified as those aged between 15 and 24 years, a group of around 1.2 billion that forms 16 per cent of the world’s populace. Strikingly, more than half of the global population is under the age of 30. However, a mere 2.6 per cent of parliamentarians worldwide fall into this age group.

The first International Youth Day, celebrated on August 12, 2000, was designated by the United Nations to raise awareness of youth. This year’s theme is “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”.

As we approach International Youth Day, it is crucial to acknowledge and celebrate the distinctive qualities and contributions that young people make for our global society, knitting the world more closely together.

Youth networks and social impact organisations, such as the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, One Young World and Global Shapers Community, kindle global movements and foster new waves of globalisation.

In spite of overarching geopolitical tensions and the rather grim global macroeconomic outlook – particularly given the strain in Sino-US relations – these global youth networks are poised to champion globalisation and cooperation, grappling with the world’s challenges.

Several esteemed organisations and nominations, including Forbes 30 Under 30, offer recognition for the achievements of young people, acknowledging their entrepreneurial spirit and impact. Such recognition has spurred a proliferation of start-ups and innovative solutions across diverse sectors, from renewable energy to healthcare and education.

In furthering the humanitarian agenda, such as the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, young people around the world are characterised by their entrepreneurial zeal, which is instrumental in propelling the next wave of globalisation.

It encourages collaboration and the exchange of ideas across borders. Many young entrepreneurs are not only forging new businesses but also catalysing social change and contributing to global development by addressing urgent issues such as climate change, poverty and inequality

Furthermore, global youth networks and leadership initiatives, such as the Rhodes and Schwarzman scholarships, are shaping a cadre of globally conscious and empathetic scholars and emerging leaders, undeterred by the geopolitical climate.

Networks that can navigate the global uncertainty, accommodate diverse talents and maintain neutrality will emerge as leadership powerhouses.

These diverse communities exemplify the acceleration of collective action through global solidarity and people power. They champion global causes, transcending national borders and rivalries, and emphasise collaboration over bloc politics and nationalism.

More importantly, these networks engage young peacebuilders in countering extremism, and clearly position young people as important partners in the global effort. Lastly, the cultural sensitivity and technological literacy among the youth population will be vital qualities for the globally minded civic leaders of the future.

Young people’s ability to lead the next wave of globalisation is largely due to their increased access to education and technology. The global youth literacy rate has risen considerably, and more are pursuing higher education than ever.

According to a Unesco survey last year, more than 90 per cent of young people plan to pursue higher education. This is a generation that is becoming more knowledgeable, skilled and prepared to handle the challenges of an increasingly interconnected world.

As arguably the most tech-savvy generation in history, they’ve grown up with the internet, smartphones and social media, which are revolutionising communication and information sharing. With over 85.5 per cent of the world population owning smartphones, young people are continually exposed to different cultures, languages and perspectives, which can foster a sense of global citizenship.

This technological literacy will be invaluable as the world becomes even more interconnected, allowing young people to collaborate and innovate in new ways, and to embrace diversity more than any previous generation. They will be pivotal change agents as we traverse in the fourth industrial revolution

Openness and tolerance will be crucial in the next wave of globalisation, facilitating the free exchange of ideas, knowledge and innovation across borders and generations. It will also contribute to a more inclusive and equitable global society, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Neville Lai is an independent strategist in international affairs with a focus on East Asia. He is also a member of the World Economic Forum Global Shapers initiative