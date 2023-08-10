China economy: deflation and sentiment concerns are real, but investors have reason to hold out hope
- The upside for Chinese assets is significant, provided Beijing springs a positive surprise with targeted, well-communicated support
- While the policy-driven rally of the past fortnight is flagging, it shows there is potential for a meaningful improvement in market sentiment
Even though these fears are overdone, they have begun to shape the market narrative around China. A cursory glance at the latest research reports from Wall Street banks reveals that “balance sheet recession” and “Japanification” have become key talking points among analysts and investors.
More worryingly, there is significant scepticism over Beijing’s willingness and ability to restore confidence in the economy.
However, while the economic outlook looks grim, the situation in markets is more nuanced. This is mostly because expectations – a crucial determinant of asset prices – were too high at the beginning of this year. The deterioration in sentiment since the reopening rally fizzled out in February stems mainly from disappointment and consternation over the weakness of the recovery.
Instead of measuring the strength of economic data, the gauge measures how often it comes in above or below market expectations. As recently as April, the index for China stood at its highest level in decades. Fast forward four months and the gauge has fallen deep into negative territory, showing the extent to which Chinese data continues to disappoint even after a flurry of downward revisions to growth forecasts.
While the policy-driven rally of the past fortnight is flagging because of confusion over the scale and efficacy of the support, it shows there is potential for a meaningful improvement in sentiment. The prevailing view is that only large-scale stimulus can turn markets round.
Yet, few investors expect such action. Well-targeted, deftly communicated and more forceful support for the property sector, coupled with a stable and more business-friendly regulatory environment, should be enough to win over investors.
This is a tall order, not least given the acute tensions in China’s policy regime. However, Chinese assets are well placed to stage a durable rally even if the catalyst for the rally is less than ideal.
Second, global investors have reduced their exposure to Chinese and Hong Kong stocks since the end of last year. “Investor positioning is already light, which implies there is potentially money available to be redeployed into China equities,” Morgan Stanley noted in a report published on August 2.
The challenges confronting China’s economy make for a dire predicament. Just because sentiment towards the country has already soured sharply does not mean that it cannot deteriorate further. Even so, the upside for Chinese assets is significant, provided Beijing springs a positive surprise. Investors should not give up on China just yet.
Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory