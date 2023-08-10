Even though these fears are overdone, they have begun to shape the market narrative around China. A cursory glance at the latest research reports from Wall Street banks reveals that “balance sheet recession” and “Japanification” have become key talking points among analysts and investors.

More worryingly, there is significant scepticism over Beijing’s willingness and ability to restore confidence in the economy.

However, while the economic outlook looks grim, the situation in markets is more nuanced. This is mostly because expectations – a crucial determinant of asset prices – were too high at the beginning of this year. The deterioration in sentiment since the reopening rally fizzled out in February stems mainly from disappointment and consternation over the weakness of the recovery.

10:28 ‘Let it rot’: surviving China's high unemployment and cost of living ‘Let it rot’: surviving China's high unemployment and cost of living

In January, few investors would have predicted that by June, “shorting”, or selling, Chinese stocks would be one of the most popular trades in markets, according to the results of Bank of America’s latest global fund manager survey published on July 18.

Advertisement

While China’s economic performance has deteriorated markedly, the mood in markets has darkened dramatically . For an indication of the extent to which investors and analysts got ahead of themselves and were dealt a harsh reality check, look no further than Citigroup’s Economic Surprise Index.

Instead of measuring the strength of economic data, the gauge measures how often it comes in above or below market expectations. As recently as April, the index for China stood at its highest level in decades. Fast forward four months and the gauge has fallen deep into negative territory, showing the extent to which Chinese data continues to disappoint even after a flurry of downward revisions to growth forecasts.

While this might appear bleak, it shows there is significant scope for sentiment to brighten off the back of relatively modest improvements in the outlook for China’s economy and markets. This stands in stark contrast to the United States, where Citigroup’s Economic Surprise Index for the country has hit its highest level since early 2021 because of mounting expectations of a “soft landing” for the economy.

Beijing’s biggest asset right now from a market standpoint is that it will not take much to surprise investors positively. This is partly because markets are desperate for good news about China’s economy but also because policymakers have conditioned investors to expect more stimulus by drip-feeding them pledges of support on an almost daily basis.

While the policy-driven rally of the past fortnight is flagging because of confusion over the scale and efficacy of the support, it shows there is potential for a meaningful improvement in sentiment. The prevailing view is that only large-scale stimulus can turn markets round.

Yet, few investors expect such action. Well-targeted, deftly communicated and more forceful support for the property sector, coupled with a stable and more business-friendly regulatory environment, should be enough to win over investors.

Advertisement

This is a tall order, not least given the acute tensions in China’s policy regime. However, Chinese assets are well placed to stage a durable rally even if the catalyst for the rally is less than ideal.

An electronic board shows the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai in November last year. The affordability of Chinese stocks is just one of the factors fuelling hopes Chinese assets have the potential for a durable rally. Photo: Reuters

First, Chinese stocks are exceptionally cheap. Although economic comparisons between 1990s Japan and today’s China are inapt in many respects, investors can draw comfort from the fact that Chinese equities have “derated” more in the last 28 months than Japanese shares did in 13 years in response to the bursting of the country’s asset price bubble, according to data from JPMorgan.

Advertisement

Second, global investors have reduced their exposure to Chinese and Hong Kong stocks since the end of last year. “Investor positioning is already light, which implies there is potentially money available to be redeployed into China equities,” Morgan Stanley noted in a report published on August 2.

The challenges confronting China’s economy make for a dire predicament. Just because sentiment towards the country has already soured sharply does not mean that it cannot deteriorate further. Even so, the upside for Chinese assets is significant, provided Beijing springs a positive surprise. Investors should not give up on China just yet.

Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory