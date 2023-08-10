Shoppers at a grocery store in Washington on February 15. A key indicator of US inflation cooled in June to the lowest annual rate in over two years, although this remains above the central bank’s target, according to government data released on July 28. Photo: AFP
James K. Galbraith
Opinion

The View by James K. Galbraith

How the US can manage inflation – and stem the obliteration of the middle class

  • Contrary to those advocating austerity, inflation peaked on its own, rather than due to the Fed’s intervention in mid-2022
  • Using budget cuts to engineer a recession and tame inflation would adversely affect the middle class. There are ways, however, for policymakers to empower the middle class and disempower bankers

Updated: 3:43pm, 10 Aug, 2023

