Simply fixing our degraded soil could have a huge climate impact

Douglas fir trees along the Salmon river trail on the Mount Hood National Forest outside Zigzag, Oregon, US, in an undated picture. Increasingly, there is awareness that a farmer-centric effort to regenerate soil and food production can tackle our food crisis and water shortages, and also capture carbon. Photo: AP
Douglas fir trees along the Salmon river trail on the Mount Hood National Forest outside Zigzag, Oregon, US, in an undated picture. Increasingly, there is awareness that a farmer-centric effort to regenerate soil and food production can tackle our food crisis and water shortages, and also capture carbon. Photo: AP