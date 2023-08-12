Trump’s tactics are divisive. His discourse has split conservatives into two camps. Meanwhile, many observers struggle to explain his political longevity, considering the countless controversies he has fuelled and his ongoing legal challenges.

First, Trump generates both sympathy and tries to fuel antagonism as an effective political strategy, challenging political norms and making abrasive statements. This approach earns him unparalleled visibility

02:18 US former president Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 2020 election charges US former president Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 2020 election charges

This strategy also works because political polarisation is rising in the United States. According to Gallup’s annual Values and Beliefs survey, the number of people identifying as conservative or very conservative on social issues rose from 33 per cent last year to 38 per cent, the highest since 2012. Likewise, 44 per cent of Americans said they were conservative or very conservative on economic issues.

Advertisement

Looking at Gallup’s annual report, it is evident that within the framework of Democrats and Republicans, political moderation is not fashionable. In this context, Trump’s aggressive rhetoric aligns with and accentuates the polarisation among his voters.

Beyond his rhetoric, Trump is also adept at connecting with his voters . A 2020 study, which examines Trump’s presidency within the context of his personality, characterises him as a leader with bold, ambitious, combative, impulsive and dominant personality traits. These highlight his ability to arouse people, engage with them and lead them.

Setting aside Trump’s leadership style, one must examine Trump’s voter base to understand the dynamics at play. If one takes on board the personality traits described in the study and creates a parallel with sports, many insights can be gained.

For example, the National Football League – the top professional American football league – is the most popular sports league in the US. An Ipsos poll in January found 44 per cent of respondents considered professional football their favourite sport.

Ipsos also examined the characteristics of voters who love the NFL. While 58 per cent of respondents who vote Democrat said games should be cancelled in the event of an in-game medical emergency , 64 per cent of Republicans said the game should continue.

Advertisement

This kind of passion and commitment is also reflected in how Republicans still support Trump despite his losses and legal troubles. What sets Trump apart from other Republican candidates and forms a deeper bond with his voters is not just the usual political reasons – profound ideological views or grand economic plans – but people emotionally identifying with their leader.

This bond with voters can also be explained through social media . Trump is a master in the use of social media platforms. Before the 2020 election, he allocated 47.3 per cent of his total advertising spending – more than US$200 million – to social media.

02:35 ‘I’m a little upset with China’, some of Trump’s more memorable quotes on the coronavirus pandemic ‘I’m a little upset with China’, some of Trump’s more memorable quotes on the coronavirus pandemic

Trump’s discourse on social media is another significant point, attempting to be the “man of the people” and using common language. In a report analysing the January 6 Capitol protests, I examined 241 Facebook posts from Trump’s account and 150 from US President Joe Biden’s. It was surprising to see that Biden’s posts were well constructed and grammatically sound while Trump shared posts even late at night, not bothering to address typos and grammatical errors

Advertisement

It is also clear Trump’s “America first” policy has significant support among working-class voters even as it comes in for substantial criticism. Polling suggests the most pressing issues in US voters’ minds are inflation and healthcare costs, not isolationism or other theoretical concepts.

Considering all these facts, it is unsurprising that Trump remains the strongest Republican candidate. The main obstacle standing in the way of his pursuing re-election is navigating the legal process. Meanwhile, he remains an irreducible number in the American political equation.

Çağdaş Yüksel is a deputy researcher at TRT World Research Centre