Go back to original Kai Tak plans to fix cruise terminal transport fiasco

Passengers load their bags into a taxi at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on August 9. The terminal operator has called for more robust transport options to accommodate cruise passengers after reports of long queues of people waiting for taxis. Photo: Sam Tsang
Passengers load their bags into a taxi at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on August 9. The terminal operator has called for more robust transport options to accommodate cruise passengers after reports of long queues of people waiting for taxis. Photo: Sam Tsang